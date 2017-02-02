2017 Edition Of NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Is Here To Make Your Day Better

Share this:

NFL fans will never agree on who to root for in in the Super Bowl, but they can agree on one thing: NFL “Bad Lip Reading” never gets old.

The folks at “Bad Lip Reading” gifted fans with its 2017 edition just in time for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons to square off in Super Bowl LI. And this version features plenty of both of those teams, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady accusing his teammates of stealing nickels from his locker.

Who knew Ben Roethlisberger was such a good singer?

If you’re looking for a little break from the media hoopla leading up to the big game, then you can check out the 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions of NFL “Bad Lip Reading,” too.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images