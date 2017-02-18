2017 NBA All-Star TV Guide: Schedule, Channels, Rosters, Live Stream Info

The NBA’s best players have descended on New Orleans for All-Star Weekend.
Before this year’s Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars hit the court Sunday night for the 66th All-Star Game, the extraordinary talent of these athletes will be on full display in the Rising Stars Challenge and All-Star Saturday night, including the much-anticipated slam dunk contest.
Here’s the complete All-Star schedule, with TV and live stream information for each event. Click here to view the rosters for both conferences.
Friday, Feb. 17
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. on ESPN (Live Stream)
BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge: 9 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA All-Star Practice: noon on NBA TV
NBA D-League All-Star Game: 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: 8 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)
–Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
–JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)
–Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 19
66th NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP