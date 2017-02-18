2017 NBA All-Star TV Guide: Schedule, Channels, Rosters, Live Stream Info

Share this:

The NBA’s best players have descended on New Orleans for All-Star Weekend.

Before this year’s Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars hit the court Sunday night for the 66th All-Star Game, the extraordinary talent of these athletes will be on full display in the Rising Stars Challenge and All-Star Saturday night, including the much-anticipated slam dunk contest.

Here’s the complete All-Star schedule, with TV and live stream information for each event. Click here to view the rosters for both conferences.

Friday, Feb. 17

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. on ESPN (Live Stream)

BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge: 9 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA All-Star Practice: noon on NBA TV

NBA D-League All-Star Game: 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: 8 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)

–Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

–JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)

–Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 19

66th NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. on TNT (Live Stream)

