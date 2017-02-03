3-Point Contest Live Stream: Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Online

Share this:

NBA All-Star Saturday is upon us, which is good news if you’re a fan of 3-pointers.

That’s because defending champion Klay Thompson and seven other experts from beyond the arc will take the court at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center for the JBL 3-Point Contest.

Joining Thompson are Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, Eric Gordon, C.J. McCollum, Kemba Walker, Wesley Matthews and Nick Young. You can read full rules for the event at NBA.com here.

Here’s how you can watch the JBL 3-Point Contest online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

