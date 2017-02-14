Aaron Hernandez’s Defense Team Having Trouble Finding Witnesses On His Behalf

Share this:

Tweet







The double murder trial against Aaron Hernandez hasn’t started yet, but things aren’t looking great for the former New England Patriots tight end.

Hernandez, who already is serving a life sentence for the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, is set to go on trial beginning March 1 for his alleged involvement in the July 16, 2012, drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado in Boston’s South End neighborhood. But in the meantime, Hernandez’s defense is having trouble finding witnesses on his behalf.

Attorney Jose Baez told Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Locke on Sunday that the defense is frustrated Assistant Suffolk District Attorneys Patrick Haggan and Mark Lee haven’t revealed their full list of witnesses, and they’re “freaked out” that the prosecution’s list contains 200 witnesses.

“I just can’t try this case on a handshake,” Baez said, per the Boston Herald’s Laurel J. Sweet. “I have to insist that we have an exact, correct list of witnesses. I don’t think (Haggan is) trying to hide the ball. I think he’s being cautious. But it’s fish or cut bait: Who’s coming and who isn’t? We have to narrow this down. If not now, when?”

What’s more, the defense also is having trouble finding expert witnesses.

“It’s very difficult to get experts in this kind of case,” Baez said. “We’ve been trying to get them to sign on the dotted line, but they’re a little bit apprehensive.”

De Abreu and Furtado were shot to death in their car at the intersection of Herald Street and Shawmut Avenue after leaving Cure Lounge in Boston’s Theater District. Hernandez is accused of killing them after having a drink spilled on him at the nightclub.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images