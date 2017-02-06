Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams Get Hyped To See Tyrod Taylor

Share this:

HOUSTON — With Super Bowl LI behind us, up next on the NFL calendar is the 2017 draft.

The time leading up to draft day is both exciting and nerve-racking for prospects. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt saw that excitement firsthand when she caught up with running backs Jamaal Williams out of Brigham Young University and Aaron Jones out of the University of Texas at El Paso on Super Bowl LI’s Radio Row.

Williams and Jones not only were amped up about their draft and NFL Scouting Combine preparations, but they also were starstruck by the NFL players, like Tyrod Taylor and Todd Gurley, they saw on Radio Row.

To hear more from Williams and Jones, check out the video above.