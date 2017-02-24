ACC College Basketball Odds: North Carolina, Duke Headline Huge Weekend

Share this:

Tweet







The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels have won and covered the posted spread in each of their last three games as they prepare to take on the struggling Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday as road betting favorites on the college basketball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

North Carolina has lifted its conference record to 12-3 and extended its lead atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings going into Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels posted a decisive 74-63 win over Louisville as 7 1/2-point home favorites Wednesday, and have claimed victory by an average margin of 19.6 points during their current win streak.

The Panthers are riding an ugly 3-10 SU run, but have performed well at the sportsbooks in recent weeks, covering in six of their past seven games including a narrow 80-78 loss in North Carolina as 19-point underdogs on Jan. 31.

Also Saturday, No. 10 Duke looks to bounce back from Wednesday night’s 78-75 loss in Syracuse as three-point favorites when it visits the surging Miami Hurricanes.

The 10-5 Blue Devils are knotted with the Cardinals, Notre Dame and Florida State for second place in the conference, but have been a massive betting disappointment, tallying just five ATS wins in their past 17 contests.

Miami has won three straight, going 2-1 ATS, and can draw even with Duke by successfully avenging its 70-58 loss to the Blue Devils as 9 1/2-point road underdogs back on Jan. 21.

Meanwhile, the No. 19 Seminoles look for just their second SU win in their past seven road contests when they visit the fading Clemson Tigers, while the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers try to halt a four-game SU and ATS slide in their road date with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who are winless SU and ATS in five straight on home court.

As well, the Boston College Eagles search for their first SU victory in 12 outings as they host the Virginia Tech Hokies, who are just 2-6 SU in their past eight road games, but unbeaten ATS in their past five games overall.

On Sunday, No. 7 Louisville welcomes the Orange to town, while No. 21 Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech. The Cardinals have won six straight SU at KFC Yum! Center, but have struggled to a middling 3-3 ATS mark during that stretch, while Syracuse looks to reverse a two-game SU and ATS road swoon.

The Fighting Irish have won four straight SU, 3-1 ATS, but lost outright in their past two against the Yellow Jackets, both as betting favorites, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images