Aftermath Of Alleged Darrelle Revis Incident Revealed In Video

The Darrelle Revis saga continues.

Two days after the New York Jets star cornerback turned himself in to Pittsburgh police, a video was obtained by TMZ that shows a man bragging about knocking two men out cold. The man bragging is not seen in the eight-second clip, so it is unclear if it is Revis, who’s the only person charged in the case. However, as TMZ points out, the words in the video closely match what the alleged victims claim Revis said.

Warning: the video contains a NSFW warning for explicit language.

Revis is being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from the alleged altercation. He was released on non-monetary bond and is due back in court on Feb. 23.

The 31-year-old is in the second year of a five-year contract and is owed $15.3 million next season. However, according to FOXSports.com’s Cameron DaSilva, the Jets can save $9.3 million if they release him.

