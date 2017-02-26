AHL Fight Spills Off Ice Into Locker-Room Area, Ends With Brutal Knockdown Punch

Share this:

We don’t know whether Vince Dunn has made Kurtis Gabriel stop and think before he fights again.

Dunn and Gabriel fought Saturday during an AHL game between the Chicago Wolves and the Iowa Wild. Few will forget their extended brawl, which started on the ice after but ended near the locker rooms after security guards and several other players intervened.

The referees already had ejected both players for their on-ice fight. But Gabriel wanted more, and Dunn obliged.

St. Louis Blues prospect Vince Dunn KOs a player outside the locker room 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VDOifRCfid — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 26, 2017

See the full scene in the video below, starting around the 4:10 mark.

The teams will face off again Sunday.

So see you in a few hours, @IAWild? — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) February 26, 2017

But don’t expect similar fireworks, as the AHL suspended Gabriel pending a review of the off-ice incident, according to The Star Tribune’s Michael Russo.

Perhaps he will have learned his lesson by the time he returns to the ice.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Chicago Wolves