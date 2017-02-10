Alan Branch Latest Patriots Player To Opt Out Of White House Visit

Alan Brach on Thursday became the latest New England Patriots player to opt out of the team’s Super Bowl LI celebration at the White House.
The veteran defensive tackle said on SiriusXM NFL Radio he will be skipping the visit to spend more time with his family.
Branch’s announcement brought the number of Patriots players who won’t attend the meet and greet with President Donald Trump to six.
Tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long and running back LeGarrette Blount all have bowed out, and running back James White said he’s considering doing so, as well.
Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
