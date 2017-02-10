Alan Branch Latest Patriots Player To Opt Out Of White House Visit

Share this:

Alan Brach on Thursday became the latest New England Patriots player to opt out of the team’s Super Bowl LI celebration at the White House.

The veteran defensive tackle said on SiriusXM NFL Radio he will be skipping the visit to spend more time with his family.

.@Patriots DL Alan Branch tells @kirkmorrison & me @SiriusXMNFL he WON'T visit White House 4 SB celebration. Spending time w/family instead — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 10, 2017

With four kids at home, Branch tells Alex and Kirk: "I'm going to hang with family and continue to celebrate until next season starts." https://t.co/SjQ64rhc59 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 10, 2017

Branch’s announcement brought the number of Patriots players who won’t attend the meet and greet with President Donald Trump to six.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long and running back LeGarrette Blount all have bowed out, and running back James White said he’s considering doing so, as well.

Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images