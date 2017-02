Share this:

As the saying goes: If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

That line of thinking certainly worked for Terriers’ winger Alexander Kerfoot, who took three hacks at a loose puck before finally putting it in the back of the net, giving Harvard a 4-2 lead.

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but a goal is a goal.

To see Kerfoot’s tally, check out the video above.