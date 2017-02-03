Alyssa Milano Shows Off Exclusive ‘Touch’ Apparel For Super Bowl LI

Share this:

HOUSTON — It’s been a few years since sports fan Alyssa Milano walked into a pro shop, couldn’t find anything in the women’s clothing section she wanted to wear and an idea was born.

Since that day, “Touch” by Alyssa Milano has grown from MLB apparel to include NFL, NBA, college sports and more. The women-centric clothing line — which is prominently featured here this week in the NFL Shop — is something the actress is very proud of spearheading for the sake of female sports fans everywhere.

Milano stopped by NESN.com’s set on Super Bowl LI radio to talk about her clothing venture, plus a wide range of other topics, with Rachel Holt. Check it out above.