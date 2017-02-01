Amanda Nunes Publicly Apologizes To Ronda Rousey For Post-UFC 207 Comments

Amanda Nunes apparently doesn’t want to be known for her trash-talk.
The UFC women’s bantamweight champion rose to fame on Dec. 30 after she defeated Ronda Rousey by TKO in 48 seconds at UFC 207, and she took plenty of jabs at the former champ after, including one on Twitter. But now that UFC president Dana White and others believe Rousey is headed for retirement, Nunes is showing her respect.
The 28-year-old Brazil native took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize to Rousey.
Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect 🙏🦁
There was plenty for Nunes to be mad about heading into the fight, considering she was the underdog despite being the reigning champion and was set to earn $200,000 compared to Rousey’s $3 million. But UFC created the hype, as as Rousey herself didn’t really say much to the media about the fight before they squared off in Las Vegas.
It seems Nunes has realized now that Rousey might never fight again.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
