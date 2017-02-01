Amanda Nunes Publicly Apologizes To Ronda Rousey For Post-UFC 207 Comments

Share this:

Amanda Nunes apparently doesn’t want to be known for her trash-talk.

The UFC women’s bantamweight champion rose to fame on Dec. 30 after she defeated Ronda Rousey by TKO in 48 seconds at UFC 207, and she took plenty of jabs at the former champ after, including one on Twitter. But now that UFC president Dana White and others believe Rousey is headed for retirement, Nunes is showing her respect.

The 28-year-old Brazil native took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize to Rousey.

There was plenty for Nunes to be mad about heading into the fight, considering she was the underdog despite being the reigning champion and was set to earn $200,000 compared to Rousey’s $3 million. But UFC created the hype, as as Rousey herself didn’t really say much to the media about the fight before they squared off in Las Vegas.

It seems Nunes has realized now that Rousey might never fight again.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images