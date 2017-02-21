Andre Drummond Fuels Celtics Trade Rumors By Using Isaiah Thomas Tweet

Share this:

Consider yourself warned: This story is about as 2017 as it gets.

We won’t let that stop us from having a good time, though, and a couple of tweets from Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond have generated some buzz with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Thomas tweeted the following eye emojis Monday night, which put a whole bunch of Celtics fans on the edge of their seats wondering if Boston was on the verge of making a move.

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

Why? Well, as pointed out by several astute C’s followers, including MassLive.com’s Jay King, Thomas sent out the same tweet just before Boston signed Al Horford over the offseason.

Not saying it means anything, but… Another time Isaiah Thomas tweeted the eyes emoji: right before the Al Horford signing. pic.twitter.com/MNmZ2qFRbR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2017

The question thus shifted: If the Celtics are about to make a trade, who could they be getting? Jimmy Butler? Paul George? Andrew Bogut?

Hmm… how about Drummond?

Drummond not only retweeted Thomas’ eyeball tweet. He also tweeted the emojis himself Tuesday morning, adding additional fuel to the Celtics trade speculation.

👀 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 21, 2017

If that wasn’t enough, Drummond apparently did some work to his Twitter profile, removing any references to the Pistons and changing his profile photo.

Ok so Andre Drummond RT'd IT's 👀 and tweeted 👀 himself. Removed Pistons from his bio. And changed his profile pic to this. pic.twitter.com/0UPaFiHR8n — AJBZ4 (@AjaxBeatz4) February 21, 2017

Maybe Drummond wanted to mess with people’s heads. Maybe he just wants to be like I.T. Hell, maybe he’s a big fan of eyeballs and sight is his favorite of the senses.

It doesn’t really matter. Because even though not a single word was said or tweeted by Thomas or Drummond, the internet started going crazy, which really speaks to the unpredictability surrounding this year’s trade deadline, especially as it relates to the Celtics.

