Andrew Benintendi, Brock Holt Show Off Their Dance Moves In Weight Room

The Major League Baseball regular season still is more than a month away, but the Boston Red Sox’s outfielders already are working on their dance moves.

Besides being known for their powerful bats and their smooth defensive skills, the guys who man the outfield in Fenway Park also are known for their postgame celebration, which is known in Boston as “Win, Dance, Repeat.” There have been quite a few variations of the outfield dance, and Andrew Benintendi and Brock Holt, both of whom spent time in left field in 2016, might have given the world a preview of some new ones.

Red Sox relief pitcher Robbie Ross Jr. caught the pair goofing off in the weight room Monday and posted it to Instagram.

This is what wins championships!! We take everyday serious… While enjoying the process! #flowbros #studs #GodIsGood @brock_holt @andrewbenintendi16 @eduardorjose A post shared by Robbie Ross Jr. (@therealrobbieross) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Those are pretty good, and they have some options, too, after right fielder Mookie Betts broke out his best Salt Bae impression after singling in the first inning of Sunday’s spring training game. They’ll have to wait for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Chris Young’s input before making any final decisions, though.