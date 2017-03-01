Andrew Bogut Could See Himself Playing For Celtics, But Not This Year

Share this:

Andrew Bogut might have spurned the Boston Celtics by committing to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but the 12-year NBA veteran hopes that the C’s will try again when he hits the free agent market this summer.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics made a very strong impression on Bogut, especially head coach Brad Stevens and general manager Danny Ainge. And, according to Himmelsbach, the Australian big man could see himself suiting up for the Celtics next season.

“I just want to want to stress how close it was, because Brad and Danny did a hell of a job with this thing,” Bogut’s agent David Bauman told Himmelsbach. “Andrew got to know Brad and Danny a little more in the process and was really impressed, so we’re really excited for (the start of free agency) on July 1.”

Boston, however, wanted Bogut to shore up their front court for the postseason push so only time will tell if the interest will remain into the offseason.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have plucked another coveted veteran off the market, and more importantly, away from their chief rivals in the Eastern Conference.

If the Celtics still feel that they need to address their front court deficiency their options will be very limited.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images