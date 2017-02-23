Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Held Out Of Mavs Practice Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

Tweet







It appears as though the Dallas Mavericks could be pretty active at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams, both of whom have been tied to trade rumors, were held out of Mavericks practice Wednesday. Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle was blunt about the move, insinuating that both players could be dealt.

Carlisle says Deron Williams & Andrew Bogut were held out of practice. "With the trade deadline tomorrow, you can read a lot into that." — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) February 22, 2017

One team that has been tied to Bogut in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. The C’s are in dire need of a pure, rebounding big man, and Bogut fits that bill perfectly. Considering the NBA has shifted into a shooter’s league, it’s doubtful that a team would have to break the bank for Bogut’s services.

Either way, it sure looks like both Bogut and Williams’ days in Dallas are coming to an end.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images