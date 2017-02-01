Andrew Siciliano Squashes Backpackgate Before It Can Start (Thankfully)

Share this:

HOUSTON — Controversy seems to follow the New England Patriots, and here at Super Bowl LI, we have Backpackgate.

Although Art Spander, the veteran sportswriter who accidently took Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s backpack at Super Bowl Opening Night, explained it was a simple mistake, some have surmised it somehow was done to give the Patriots an advance look at Atlanta’s game plan.

NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano is here to squash all that, with inside knowledge of what went down at Minute Maid Park that night, thanks to Spander’s daughter.

“She was texting me, saying, seriously, he was freaked out that he lost his laptop,” Siciliano told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Wednesday on Radio Row. “That was the only thing he cared about. He realized he picked up the wrong backpack and thought, ‘Oh my God, my entire life, which is on my laptop, has been lost.’ ”

That should settle that.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Siciliano

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images