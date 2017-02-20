Another Sprint Car Clears Fence At Volusia Speedway Park, Injures Three

Share this:

The saying “lightning never strikes twice in the same place” clearly doesn’t apply to sprint car racing.

Dale Blaney’s car reportedly was sent flipping over the catch fence at Volusia Speedway Park on Sunday into an area outside of Turn 2 where a group of spectators was gathered, according to Speed Sport. The crash happened after Blaney was involved in an on-track incident with Rico Abreu and Jason Sides during the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series feature.

The three drivers walked away unharmed, but the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said three spectators were transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race car through fence tonight at Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville. 3 bystanders transported — 2 as trauma alerts — to Halifax Health — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 20, 2017

DIRTcar released a statement, confirming the three injured spectators’ identities: Gary Streek, Michael Brookes and Justin Allgaier Motorsports crew chief Kelly Kovski. Streek, a U.K. native, reportedly was released from the hospital as of 4 a.m. ET and Kovski was listed in stable condition as of 11 a.m. ET.

Sunday’s accident came less than one week after Joey Saldana’s sprint car cleared Volusia’s 10-foot fence and landed in the bleachers, narrowly avoiding nearby fans.

