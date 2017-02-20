Anthony Davis Scores All-Star Game Record 52 Points in West’s 192-182 Win

Share this:

Tweet







The 66th annual NBA All-Star Game was all that it promised to be.

It featured zero defense, a bevy of highlight-reel dunks and saw Anthony Davis drop an All-Star Game record 52 (!) points in a 192-182 Western Conference victory in New Orleans.

Davis scored 20 of his 52 points in the fourth quarter on his way to earning MVP honors.

Here are a few of Davis’ highlights from his historic night.

The basket that put Anthony Davis in the #NBAAllStar record books. Points 42 and 43 (breaking Wilt Chamberlain's mark of 42-1962) pic.twitter.com/sqEnqNReGT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 20, 2017

The rest of the game wasn’t short of must-see moments either.

FIRST QUARTER

The biggest story heading into the game surrounded the fractured relationship between Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. And while the two might not be friends anymore they did link up early on for an alley-oop.

Kevin Durant just threw an alley-oop to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/FuzbjFEuEo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

This was the bench reaction after Durant fed his former teammate for the dunk.

If you're wondering what it sounded like on the Western Conference bench when KD and Russ reconnected… #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ueqcoH7XWR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2017

Following the hook-up, the entire Western Conference bench huddled around the two former teammates to celebrate the bucket, led by Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

The West bench celebrating the KD–Russ alley-oop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/01oa8YJz76 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

The Eastern Conference led by five after the first in the highest scoring quarter in All-Star Game history. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davis each had 10 points in the period.

SECOND QUARTER

The Western Conference led by five at halftime but the second quarter highlights belonged to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

So LeBron is a sharpshooter now pic.twitter.com/C54eoc7yzW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

James had 20 at the break, but Davis led everyone with 22.

THIRD QUARTER

The West maintained its five-point lead at the end of the third quarter, as Westbrook caught fire in the period.

Russ hits four threes in one minute and has to cool himself off pic.twitter.com/DSiWd5gBIz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

Midway through the third quarter, the West turned the ball over and Warriors guard Stephen Curry gave the most All-Star game display of defense in history.

But Curry wouldn’t be able to stay out of Antetokounmpo’s poster for long.

The defense that normally ratchets up in the fourth quarter never came as Davis, Westbrook and Co. were able to fend off the East. Antetokounmpo led the East with 30 points on the night and James finished with 23, while Westbrook notched 41.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Image