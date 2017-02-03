Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Saving Daniel Cormier Trash Talk For UFC 210

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is out for revenge, although you’d hardly know it based on his demeanor.

Johnson stopped by Radio Row on Friday to talk with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava about his upcoming fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 210. Cormier recently has thrown some trash talk in Johnson’s direction, but Rumble was calm, cool and collected while discussing his opponent.

Johnson, who lost to Cormier at UFC 187 in May 2015, is coming off three consecutive wins, including a 13-second knockout victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 202 in August. His sights clearly are set on the UFC light heavyweight title.

Check out the video above for more.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images