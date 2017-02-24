Anton Khudobin Denies Kings’ Drew Doughty With Sweet Glove Save

Share this:

Boston Bruins starting goaltender Tuukka Rask had Thursday night off, but backup netminder Anton Khudobin filled in just fine.

Khudobin turned in a stellar performance in the Bruins’ 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, turning away 27 of 28 Kings’ shot attempts. Arguably his best save of the night came at the expense of Los Angeles forward Drew Doughty, who was robbed of a goal via a slick Khudobin glove save.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images