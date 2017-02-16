Army-Navy Football at Fenway Park? Red Sox Submit Bid To Host 2018 Game

One of the most iconic matchups in college football could be coming to Fenway Park next year.
The Boston Red Sox have submitted a formal bid to host the 119th meeting of Army and Navy in 2018, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk confirmed to the Baltimore Sun. The New York Yankees also submitted a bid to host the game, per Gladchuck, and the stadiums of several other teams, including the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium, also are “in the mix.”
The Army-Navy game traditionally is held at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, but occasionally moves to other venues, most recently Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in 2016.
The meeting of the military academies hasn’t been held in a baseball stadium for quite some time, but Fenway Park has some experience hosting football games. The iconic ballpark saw Notre Dame defeat Boston College in the fall of 2015, and it will host three more college football matchups in 2017.
An announcement about the location of the 2018 Army-Navy game is expected to be made in May, per the Sun. In the meantime, Gladchuk and Army athletic director Eugene “Boo” Corrigan will visit Fenway and the other potential sites before making their decision.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
