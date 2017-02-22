Aston Martin Releases Red Bull Racing Edition Vantages Ahead Of F1 Season

Share this:

Red Bull Racing might won’t be revealing the RB13 until the day before Formula One preseason testing, but Aston Martin recently revealed another car bearing the team’s name.

Aston announced Monday it will add two Red Bull Racing Editions of the Vantage S to its lineup. The limited-edition trim will be available on both the V-8 and V-12 Vantage S coupes.

“Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V-8 and V-12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement. “With the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin.”

Red Bull and Aston launched a technical partnership ahead of last year’s F1 campaign that will spawn the Adrian Newey-designed AM-RB 001 hypercar.

Peppered with F1-inspired accents, such as a carbon fiber front splitter, rear diffuser and front grille, the Red Bull Racing Edition Vantages are meant to commemorate that collaboration. As a result, customers can choose to have one of Red Bull’s two race-winning F1 drivers, Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen, sign their car’s door sill and inspection plaques.

Aston drew inspiration from liveries on past Red Bull race cars, as the Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions come with deep Mariana Blue paint, yellow brake calipers and red accents on the grille. Other available paint colors are Tungsten Silver or satin Mariana Blue, which gives the Vantage a matte finish similar to what Red Bull used on last year’s RB12.

There is more carbon fiber trim on the interior, as well as Red Bull Racing embroidery in the headrests and a leather steering wheel with a red accent stripe marking the 12 o’clock position.

Deliveries of the V-8 and V-12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017.

