Atlanta Hawks’ Twitter Account Got Pretty Cocky Before Patriots’ Super Bowl Comeback

The Atlanta Hawks learned the hard way Sunday night you can’t ever count out Tom Brady and the New England Patriots — and no, that’s not a typo: We’re talking about the NBA team — not the NFL team, the Falcons, which blew a 25-point lead in the biggest Super Bowl choke of all time.

The Hawks have one of the NBA’s most active (and sometimes aggressive) Twitter accounts. Often times, the Hawks’ social media team is downright funny. But they got a little carried away Sunday night while tweeting about Super Bowl LI.

Here’s how the Hawks started the night:

The last time Atlanta and Boston met in the playoffs… 👀 pic.twitter.com/eH2cJ7ZKSG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 5, 2017

Bold move. Comparing a first-round NBA playoffs series to the Super Bowl is maybe a bit aggressive, but it’s all in good fun.

Then, the game started, and it didn’t start well for the Patriots. But according to the Hawks, a win for the Falcons was a win for America.

SCORE UPDATE: America: 14

Patriots: 0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2017

With the Falcons leading by 21, the Hawks pumped their own tires a bit.

It's a good thing the Falcons are up 21, because 20-point deficits in Houston can be overcome. We would know… pic.twitter.com/GW8c1Ju2aB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2017

And then things went off the rails for the ATL. The Patriots, as well saw, stormed back to make it a game. The Patriots got within eight points, but the Falcons started to drive down the field, and Julio Jones made one of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history (that ended up not even being the game’s biggest catch).

The Patriots’ defense held strong, though, and the Falcons were pushed back and a drive that looked like it would net at least a field that would make it a two-score game, ended with a punt.

Aside for a short drive at the end of regulation, that was the last time the Falcons touched the ball. The Patriots took the punt and marched down the field, scoring a touchdown and adding the game-tying two-point conversion.

New England then won the coin toss to start overtime and promptly went down the field for a walk-off touchdown to win the Super Bowl … which led to this from the Hawks.

😢 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2017

And end scene.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images