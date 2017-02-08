Atlanta Motor Speedway President Learns To Never Bet Against Patriots

Share this:

If we learned one thing from Super Bowl LI, it’s this: Never bet against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots’ thrilling comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was a bitter pill to swallow for many Falcons fans, especially Ed Clark, president of the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Clark made a friendly wager with New Hampshire Motor Speedway vice president David McGrath on who would win the Super Bowl, and now he must face the consequences.

Clark agreed to: Fly the Patriots flag outside of the Atlanta Motor Speedway office the day after the Super Bowl and during NASCAR race week Feb. 27 through March 5, present Georgia peaches to McGrath as well as the winner of the New Hampshire 301 while wearing a Patriots jersey and award premium tickets to four Patriots and New Hampshire Motor Speedway fans for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

That’s quite the laundry list of commitments. Clark, though, apparently is a man of his word, as he provided video evidence that he’s honoring the terms of the agreement.