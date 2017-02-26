Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch La Liga Game Online

Share this:

The race for La Liga’s title has reached another turning point.

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona on Sunday at Vicente Calderon Stadium in a game between Spanish soccer powers. Atletico Madrid sits fourth in La Liga’s standings. Barcelona is in third place but leads Atletico Madrid by six points.

A Barcelona victory could end Atletico Madrid’s hopes of winning the title, while a draw would suit the needs of league-leading Real Madrid perfectly.

Diego Simeone has taken Atletico Madrid to the top of the domestic and European heaps since he arrived as head coach in 2011. But Simeone’s Atletico has yet to vanquish Barcelona in league play.

0 – @FCBarcelona are one two La Liga teams unbeaten against Diego Simeone as manager (D3 L10), alongside Alaves (D2). Splinter pic.twitter.com/kle0qYC9ux — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 26, 2017

Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga