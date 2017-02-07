Barcelona Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Online

Share this:

Atletico Madrid hasn’t conquered Nou Camp in a generation, but its current team believes it can upset the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) odds.

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal series. Barcelona enters the game with a 2-1 lead, meaning Atletico Madrid must win by two goals in order to progress.

Barcelona hasn’t lost a home game against Atletico Madrid since 2006, and many expect the reigning Spanish soccer champion to advance to the final at its domestic rival’s expense.

Barcelona forward Neymar will be suspended for the game. Atletico Madrid’s Gabi also will miss the game due to suspension.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

