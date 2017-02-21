Bayer Leverkusen Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Share this:

Bayer Leverkusen probably admires Atletico Madrid’s entry into the ranks of European soccer’s elite. The German club now must defeat the Spanish side in order to accomplish something similar this season.

Bayer Leverkusen has reached the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the fifth time its last six attempts but hasn’t advanced to the quarterfinals since 2001-02. Atletico Madrid lost in the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016, but its progress through the competition shows how smaller-budget teams can compete against teams with seemingly unlimited resources.

The teams will face off Tuesday at BayArena in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. It’s their first competitive meeting since the 2014-15 round of 16 when Atletico Madrid defeated Bayer Leverkusen on penalty kicks.

Here’s how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

