Bayern Munich Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Here Bayern Munich and Arsenal go again.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. This marks the third time in four years Bayern Munich and Arsenal have met in this stage of European soccer’s elite competition.

Two deans of the soccer world’s coaching fraternity will match wits, as will two of the hottest forwards in the sport.

Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch:FOX Soccer 2Go

