Beanpot 2017 Live: Northeastern Vs. Harvard Face Off In First Semifinal

by on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 4:25PM
BOSTON — Welcome to the 2017 Beanpot from TD Garden, where NESN.com has you covered throughout the 65th annual tournament.

Harvard and Northeastern get us started with puck dr0p scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Here are the projected lines for both squads.

Harvard comes into the contest ranked fourth in the country, while Northeastern comes in with a record of 11-11-5.

Make sure to keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the 2017 Beanpot.

