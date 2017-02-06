Beanpot 2017 Live: Northeastern Vs. Harvard Face Off In First Semifinal

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Welcome to the 2017 Beanpot from TD Garden, where NESN.com has you covered throughout the 65th annual tournament.

Harvard and Northeastern get us started with puck dr0p scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Here are the projected lines for both squads.

Harvard comes into the contest ranked fourth in the country, while Northeastern comes in with a record of 11-11-5.

Make sure to keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the 2017 Beanpot.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images