Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 11:49AM
Remember when the Boston Bruins-Vancouver Canucks rivalry was a thing?

The two teams meet Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, but they’re in much different positions in 2017 than they were then. The Bruins are just barely hanging on to an Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a one-point lead over the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Canucks are six points out of the playoff picture in the West.

Still, that just means the Bruins and Canucks will be fighting even harder, as they both have a shot at the playoffs. Peter Cehlarik also might make his NHL debut with the Bruins on Saturday after racking up 33 points in 40 games for Providence.

Perhaps we’ll see a rivalry renewed after all.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Canucks.

BOSTON BRUINS (27-23-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Matt Beleskey
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (24-24-6)
Daniel Sedin-Henrik Sedin-Loui Eriksson
Markus Granlund-Brandon Sutter-Jannik Hansen
Jayson Megna-Bo Horvat-Alexandre Burrows
Reid Boucher-Michael Chaput-Jack Skille

Alexander Edler-Troy Stecher
Luca Sbisa-Chris Tanev
Nikita Tryamkin-Ben Hutton

Ryan Miller

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 5, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $1,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

