Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

Remember when the Boston Bruins-Vancouver Canucks rivalry was a thing?
The two teams meet Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, but they’re in much different positions in 2017 than they were then. The Bruins are just barely hanging on to an Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a one-point lead over the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Canucks are six points out of the playoff picture in the West.
Still, that just means the Bruins and Canucks will be fighting even harder, as they both have a shot at the playoffs. Peter Cehlarik also might make his NHL debut with the Bruins on Saturday after racking up 33 points in 40 games for Providence.
Perhaps we’ll see a rivalry renewed after all.
Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Canucks.
BOSTON BRUINS (27-23-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Matt Beleskey
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (24-24-6)
Daniel Sedin-Henrik Sedin-Loui Eriksson
Markus Granlund-Brandon Sutter-Jannik Hansen
Jayson Megna-Bo Horvat-Alexandre Burrows
Reid Boucher-Michael Chaput-Jack Skille
Alexander Edler-Troy Stecher
Luca Sbisa-Chris Tanev
Nikita Tryamkin-Ben Hutton
Ryan Miller
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
