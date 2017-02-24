Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

by on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 8:34PM
2,110

The Boston Bruins will continue their West Coast trip with a Thursday night date with the Los Angeles Kings.

After winning four straight games, the B’s dropped their first game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. They’ll look to rebound against a Kings team that’s been struggling as of late, losers of five of their last seven games.

Thursday will be the second and last time the two teams square off this season. Boston earned a narrow 1-0 win in the first meeting at TD Garden on Dec. 18, with Jimmy Hayes scoring the lone goal.

The matchup will be important for both clubs, as each team is currently on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. The Bruins are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Ducks hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-24-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

LOS ANGELES KINGS (29-26-4)
Dwight King–Anze Kopitar–Tyler Toffoli
Tanner Pearson–Jeff Carter–Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe–Nic Dowd–Kyle Clifford
Marian Gaborik–Nick Shore–Trevor Lewis

Derek Forbort–Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin–Alec Martinez
Brayden McNabb–Kevin Gravel

Peter Budaj

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 18, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $3,700 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN