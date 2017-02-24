Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will continue their West Coast trip with a Thursday night date with the Los Angeles Kings.
After winning four straight games, the B’s dropped their first game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. They’ll look to rebound against a Kings team that’s been struggling as of late, losers of five of their last seven games.
Thursday will be the second and last time the two teams square off this season. Boston earned a narrow 1-0 win in the first meeting at TD Garden on Dec. 18, with Jimmy Hayes scoring the lone goal.
The matchup will be important for both clubs, as each team is currently on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. The Bruins are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Ducks hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (30-24-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
LOS ANGELES KINGS (29-26-4)
Dwight King–Anze Kopitar–Tyler Toffoli
Tanner Pearson–Jeff Carter–Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe–Nic Dowd–Kyle Clifford
Marian Gaborik–Nick Shore–Trevor Lewis
Derek Forbort–Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin–Alec Martinez
Brayden McNabb–Kevin Gravel
Peter Budaj
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
