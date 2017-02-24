Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins will continue their West Coast trip with a Thursday night date with the Los Angeles Kings.

After winning four straight games, the B’s dropped their first game under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. They’ll look to rebound against a Kings team that’s been struggling as of late, losers of five of their last seven games.

Thursday will be the second and last time the two teams square off this season. Boston earned a narrow 1-0 win in the first meeting at TD Garden on Dec. 18, with Jimmy Hayes scoring the lone goal.

The matchup will be important for both clubs, as each team is currently on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. The Bruins are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Ducks hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-24-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jimmy Hayes–Ryan Spooner–Frank Vatrano

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

LOS ANGELES KINGS (29-26-4)

Dwight King–Anze Kopitar–Tyler Toffoli

Tanner Pearson–Jeff Carter–Dustin Brown

Adrian Kempe–Nic Dowd–Kyle Clifford

Marian Gaborik–Nick Shore–Trevor Lewis

Derek Forbort–Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin–Alec Martinez

Brayden McNabb–Kevin Gravel

Peter Budaj

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images