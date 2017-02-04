Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lineups

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 5:29PM
The Boston Bruins look to get back to their winning ways Saturday night when they face the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The B’s had their three-game winning streak snapped Wednesday when they lost to the Washington Capitals.

The Maple Leafs sit just three points behind the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division despite losing their last three contests.

Boston hasn’t played exceptional hockey on their home ice as they hold a record of 12-12-0 at TD Garden.

Toronto has won the first two meetings between these original six franchises this season each by a score of 4-1.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Capitals.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-22-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-17-9)
Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown
James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Mitchell Marner
Leo Komarov–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander
Matt Martin–Ben Smith–Nikita Soshnikov

Morgan Rielly–Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner–Connor Carrick
Martin Marincin–Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

