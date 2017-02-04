Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins look to get back to their winning ways Saturday night when they face the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The B’s had their three-game winning streak snapped Wednesday when they lost to the Washington Capitals.

The Maple Leafs sit just three points behind the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division despite losing their last three contests.

Boston hasn’t played exceptional hockey on their home ice as they hold a record of 12-12-0 at TD Garden.

Toronto has won the first two meetings between these original six franchises this season each by a score of 4-1.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-22-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-17-9)

Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown

James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Mitchell Marner

Leo Komarov–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander

Matt Martin–Ben Smith–Nikita Soshnikov

Morgan Rielly–Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner–Connor Carrick

Martin Marincin–Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen

