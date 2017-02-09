Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lineups

Share this:

The Bruce Cassidy era begins Thursday night when the Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

Cassidy has taken over on an interim basis for Claude Julien, who was fired Tuesday after a decade-long tenure with the team that included a Stanley Cup title in 2010-11. Cassidy is tasked with improving a Bruins squad hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

This is an important stretch for the Bruins. They haven’t played well at home this season, but they will play their next three games in Boston before heading on the road for four difficult games in California and Dallas.

The Sharks won the Western Conference last season and lead the Pacific Division entering Thursday. The Bruins, meanwhile, have lost back-to-back games and have just four wins in their last 10 matchups. They start Thursday out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as a result.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-23-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

SAN JOSE SHARKS (33-17-4)

Tomas Hertl–Joe Thornton–Joe Pavelski

Patrick Marleau–Logan Couture–Mikkel Boedker

Timo Meier–Chris Tierney–Joel Ward

Ryan Carpenter–Michael Haley–Melker Karlsson

Paul Martin–Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic–Justin Braun

Brenden Dillon–David Schlemko

Martin Jones

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images