The New England Patriots made history in Super Bowl LI by coming back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox were at NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI. They discuss the game and their Super Bowl week experience with PatsPulpit.com’s Rich Hill on this week’s Between The Tackles podcast.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above or subscribe on iTunes here.

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images