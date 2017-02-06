Bill Belichick Finds ‘New’ Way To Cheat In SNL ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Skit

Share this:

Tweet







We’re not sure why he was in New York, but “New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick” was on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” the night before Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

And he was up to some crazy shenanigans.

Belichick, who was portrayed by actor Bobby Moynihan, was part of a hilarious “Celebrity Family Feud” skit that pitted Atlanta Falcons celebrity fans vs. famous Pats supporters. And a couple minutes after he gave a cringe-worthy laugh in his introduction, Belichick stole the show when he cheated to help his team win.

You can check it all out in the video below.

We see what you did there, SNL.