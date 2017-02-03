Bill Belichick Hasn’t Thought About Retiring From Coaching Patriots

Share this:

HOUSTON — The two-week lead up to Super Bowl LI has dwindled down to three days, so really, there isn’t much else to talk about at this point if we’re being honest, open and up front.

So, storylines have to be created out of thin air. And Thursday, that storyline became the timetable for Bill Belichick’s retirement as head coach of the New England Patriots.

The Washington Post asked Robert Kraft when Belichick will retire, and the Patriots owner said there’s a pact they don’t talk about in public.

Belichick said he hasn’t considered life after football.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest with you,” Belichick said Thursday. “Right now, all my focus is on this game, so I’m not thinking about this year, I’m not thinking about last year. I’m thinking about Sunday night, between now and then what I can do to help our team, so that’s really where it’s at.”

Kraft isn’t exactly hurrying Belichick along, either. Kraft was asked how much longer he expects Belichick to coach.

“As long as he’d like to,” Kraft said Thursday. “I’m very happy with him. We’ve been together 17 years, and I like it when I hear him say, when you ask him that question, he said he’s getting paid to do what he loves. We’ll try to keep it like that and keep him around.”

Kraft was asked if he ever envisions Belichick or quarterback Tom Brady retiring.

“I hope not,” Kraft said laughing. “At least as long as the good lord lets me breathe, I hope they’re playing or coaching.”

Brady laughed heartily when asked who he expects to retire first between he and Belichick. Brady recently has said he wants to play until he’s 45 years old.

“That’s a good question,” Brady said. “I don’t know what he plans on doing. He’s the best. I’ve been very lucky to play for him.”

