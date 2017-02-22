Bill Belichick Reportedly Could Be Called To Testify In Aaron Hernandez Trial

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez’s double-homicide trial is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, and it could feature testimony from two of Hernandez’s former New England Patriots coaches.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels both have been listed as potential witnesses for the defense, the Boston Herald’s Bob McGovern reported Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Hernandez’s former college teammate at Florida, also appears on that list, which was filed last week.

As McGovern notes, Belichick, McDaniels and Pouncey are “not guaranteed to testify during double-murder trial … However, (their) presence on the list indicates Hernandez’s defense team may call (them).”

Hernandez is accused of killing two men — Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Furtado — in a drive-by shooting that allegedly took place in the early hours of July 16, 2012, in Boston.

Hernandez, who already is serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, played three seasons for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. The team released him on June 23, 2013, shortly after he was arrested in connection with Lloyd’s murder.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images