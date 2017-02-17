Bill Belichick To Narrate Documentary Film ‘D-Day: Over Normandy’

Share this:

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, but the football mastermind will be taking his talents to a new realm: Film.

The World War II Foundation & Tim Gray Media reported that Belichick will narrate their newest film, “D-Day: Over Normandy.” According to Gray, Belichick has been an avid supporter of the foundation, and believes that the Patriots coach’s military background would make him a great asset to the film.

“First and foremost, Bill Belichick has been an active supporter of the World War II Foundation since we produced the first of our films in 2006,” Gray said via the foundation’s website. “Coach Belichick understands our mission because he is a student of military history and is very proud of the service of his own father Steve, who served in both Europe and the Pacific in World War II.”

Belichick explained that his upbringing sparked his interest and admiration for the military.

“Growing up in Annapolis, Md., where my father coached football at the United States Naval Academy, I understand the importance of preserving the memory of those who served our nation during World War II,” Bill Belichick said.

“Every day of my childhood,” he continued “I was immersed in the tradition of the United States Navy. I was, and remain, inspired by their discipline, teamwork and courage, especially the sailors who fought on D-Day and in the Pacific theater, where the U.S. Pacific Fleet sacrificed so much for ultimate victory. The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines made one heck of a team in World War II.”

