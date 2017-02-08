Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Shows Post-Super Bowl Instagram Love

Share this:

Tweet







Linda Holliday, like most New England Patriots fans, is extremely proud of her man, Bill Belichick.

Holliday, who’s been dating the Patriots head coach for several years, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show some love for the guy she considers her “hero.”

The Patriots, of course, defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI, giving Belichick seven Super Bowl rings, including five as head coach of New England.

Yep. That’s something to be proud of.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images