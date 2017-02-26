Bill Walton Changed T-Shirts On Live TV During Kansas-Texas Broadcast

Share this:

Tweet







The legend of Bill Walton continues.

Walton was announcing the Texas vs. Kansas basketball game with colleague Dave Pasch on ESPN on Saturday, and as per usual Walton put his own personal touch on the broadcast.

The colorful analyst was given a tie-dye T-shirt before the game and of course, he felt the need to change into it during the broadcast.

Here’s the full clip with audio from Pasch, who seems pleased as usual to be working with the off-kilter analyst.

rpmsports18: Bill Walton just changed his shirt in the middle of the ga… ESPN College Baske… https://t.co/Vn9EU2zICf pic.twitter.com/6DIZcnNCdg — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 25, 2017

The “Keep Austin Weird” shirt was gifted to Walton by none other than Texas Longhorns head football coach Tom Herman.

No matter the game, it’s always entertaining when Walton is on the call.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images