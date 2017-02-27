Billy Jaffe Talks NHL Trade Deadline, Possible Moves For Bruins

Share this:

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, and NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down some potential trade targets for the Boston Bruins on Monday’s “NESN Live.” Jaffe also discussed the trades that have already happened around the league and the effect it could have on the Bruins’ decision-making.

The Bruins are coming home after going 3-1-0 on their West Coast road trip, and general manager Don Sweeney might not have to make a major move with the way the team has been playing under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports