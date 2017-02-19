Blackburn Vs. Man United Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Game Online

Share this:

Few can remember the last time Blackburn defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The teams will meet Sunday at Ewood Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manchester United defeated Reading and Wigan by 4-0 scores this season and the Red Devils hope to add Blackburn to their list of victims from England’s Championship (second division).

Struggling Blackburn would love to earn a win over local rival Manchester United, something that hasn’t happened in the FA Cup since 1928. Blackburn went on to win the competition that year.

Here’s how to watch Blackburn vs. Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Soccer 2Go

