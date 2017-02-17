Blake Swihart Working To Adjust Throwing Mechanics At Red Sox Spring Training

Share this:

During the 2016 season, Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart went through a position change to the outfield before undergoing season-ending ankle injury.

With that transition came a change in throwing mechanics, going from the short, compact motion that catchers use to a more elongated motion for the outfield.

Now that he is back behind the plate, Swihart is working on changing his mechanics back. And while he has some kinks to work out, the 24-year-old backstop isn’t worried about his transition back to catcher.

Hear what Swihart and manager John Farrell had to say about the catcher’s mechanics in the video above from “NESN Live” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images