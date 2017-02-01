Blues Fire Ken Hitchcock, Promote Mike Yeo In Early Head Coach Change

Share this:

The St. Louis Blues aren’t waiting around.

The Blues have fired head coach Ken Hitchcock, naming associate coach Mike Yeo their new head coach in Hitchcock’s stead. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Wednesday, which will take effect immediately.

Hitchcock served as St. Louis’ coach since the 2011-2012 season, compiling a 248-124-41 record with the Blues. He signed a one-year contract with St. Louis last May and was expected to step down after this season, as the team hired Yeo last summer with the expectation he’d take over for Hitchcock in 2017-18.

But the Blues have decided to expedite the process, firing Hitchcock amid the club’s 24-21-5 start that it has in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in six seasons. The 65-year-old Hitchcock currently sits fourth on the NHL’s all-time regular season win list with 781, just one behind Al Arbour.

Yeo is back in the head coaching ranks after four-plus seasons with the Minnesota Wild. He was fired by the Wild midway through the 2015-16 season.

