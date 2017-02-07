Boomer Esiason Can Empathize With Tom Brady Over Missing Super Bowl Jersey

Share this:

Tweet







Judging by Boomer Esiason’s experience, Tom Brady shouldn’t expect to recover his Super Bowl LI game jersey any time soon.

Esiason revealed Tuesday on the “Toucher and Rich” show he lost the game jersey he wore in Super Bowl XXIII, the 1989 contest in which the San Francisco 49ers defeated his Cincinnati Bengals 20-16. Esiason had no idea what happened to the jersey for nearly three decades until a fan presented it to the former Bengals quarterback last week in Houston and asked him to autograph it.

Brady announced Sunday after the New England Patriots victory in Super Bowl LI his game jersey is missing, and no one returned it to him as of Monday afternoon.

Esiason says the Brady Super Bowl jersey will be a hot commodity on the sports memorabilia market.

“The amazing is, we never thought about stuff like that back in the 1980s,” Esiason said. “We never realized that sports memorabilia would be what it is today. I saw the guy, Dan Goldin from Goldin Auctions in New York, basically said Tom Brady’s jersey could be worth north of $350,000 to $500,000, depending on who the bidder is.

Let’s hope Brady won’t have to wait 30 years to find his missing Super Bowl LI jersey. That wouldn’t be right.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images