Boston Announces Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory Parade Route, Parking Information

Share this:

Tweet







Boston is set to welcome the New England Patriots back to a familiar stretch of land.

The city announced Monday on its website the details of the Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory Parade. Legions of fans will shower the Patriots with cheers at the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and end near City Hall.

Here's the route for the @Patriots victory parade tomorrow. Down Boylston, up Tremont, ending at Gov. Center. pic.twitter.com/UApX7h5Zzg — Steve Annear (@steveannear) February 6, 2017

Boston police are expecting a huge turnout for the rolling rally, according to WHDH-Boston’s Sharman Sacchetti.

Boston police tell me crowd estimate for tmrw is about one million for Patriots' parade #7News — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) February 6, 2017

Revelers should expect wet weather, per CBS Boston’s Eric Fisher.

A focus on the #Patriots parade – mainly wet with a few morning flakes possible. Temps in the 30s. #wbz pic.twitter.com/PJZ7cXvDOM — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 6, 2017

Boston will prohibit parking on several streets on or near the parade route. That information and more is available on the city website.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images