Boston College, New England Product Doug Flutie Conflicted For Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — No matter who wins on Sunday, Doug Flutie will be equally happy and sad for either side.

Flutie, of course, grew up in Natick, Mass., and later in his NFL career played for the New England Patriots. But he also played at Boston College, which produced Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

So it’s fair to say Flutie is conflicted about the Super Bowl LI matchup.

Flutie visited NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Radio Row to explain.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images