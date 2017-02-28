Boston Dynamics Creates What Very Well Could Be World’s Coolest Robot

Share this:

Some robots are awesome, and some robots are pretty useless. One new robot, however, is making a convincing case to be considered the coolest robot on the planet.

Boston Dynamics, a Waltham, Mass. company that specializes in creating various robots, released a YouTube video Monday featuring it’s latest, greatest achievement: “Handle.” This robot can run, jump and carry things as well as any robot in recent, if not better. It’s “Handle’s” flare and style, however, that really separates it from its peers.

The company’s research robot stands at a whopping 6-foot-5, can move as quickly as 9 mph and jump as high as 4 feet. With only 10 actuated joints, Boston Dynamics says the vehicle is significantly less complex than the other robots it produces. As far as power is concerned, “Handle” can travel up to 15 miles on a single battery charge.

We’re not sure what the objective would be, but let’s hope there’s some sort of competitive robot league for “Handle” to dominate in the near future.