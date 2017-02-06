Boston Globe Early Edition Declares ‘Bitter End’ For Patriots In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Putting together the early edition of a print newspaper is a tough task, especially when you’re trying to capture one of the most unpredictable Super Bowls of all time.

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday night with a historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons that some are calling the greatest Super Bowl of all time.

But if you live in parts of Florida and went to bed before the game ended, you might have woken up Monday night to see the newspaper confirming what you expected: that the Patriots lost.

ESPN’s Field Yates shared via Twitter a front page of The Boston Globe proclaiming the Patriots lost with the headline “A Bitter End.” According to Yates, the paper was distributed in Naples, Florida.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

The “Patriots lose” early edition made its way to other parts of South Florida and was available on newsstands, too.

Update from South Florida: Dewey defeats Truman, sort of. pic.twitter.com/t9PysnrCC0 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 6, 2017

It’s unfortunate, but it’s certainly not too surprising that the Globe had another layout ready to run in case the Patriots lost the game, which, for pretty much the entire game, looked to be likely.

Here’s what the Globe settled on after the Patriots’ comeback.

A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017

Much better … right, Patriots fans?

